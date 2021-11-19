Salvation Army brings Thanksgiving bounty to Bristol families in need

The Salvation Army said that there were 300 people that signed up and reserved a spot in advance for the Thanksgiving distribution event in Bristol.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Call it slow roll for all the right reasons in Bristol. Car after car rolled up in front of the Salvation Army’s church on Stearns Street Friday to get their free Thanksgiving meal.

The event has become an annual tradition put on by the Salvation Army of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Captain Shareena Echavarria from the Salvation Army was busy helping to load up cars and trucks with all the goods, helping the families looking for a Thanksgiving meal.

“Families are leaving with whole potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions -- all that good stuff, and a Turkey!” Echavarria said.

The Salvation Army said that there were 300 people that signed up and reserved a spot in advance for the Thanksgiving distribution event in Bristol.

“Unfortunately, the need is very great this year, and we’ve seen an influx of people seeking help earlier than normal and the demand is up for sure,” Echavarria added.

“Today is one of those days that the hard work comes together and we’re also able to serve so many families in need here in Connecticut,” Laura Baldwin Krueger, the marketing manager for the Salvation Army of Connecticut and Rhode Island said.

After watching family after family drive off with a full holiday meal, Krueger added, “This is really what it’s about. Days like this, right before Thanksgiving, really do warm your heart when we’re able to help so many.”

Similar events are planned in the days ahead for Hartford, New Haven, Meriden, and Waterbury.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.