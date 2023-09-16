Detective Robert 'Bobby' Garten funeral being held in Hartford

Garten was 34 years old last Wednesday when he was killed in the line of duty by a teen fleeing a traffic stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Detective Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten will be laid to rest after a celebration of life at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Hundreds will be in attendance at the funeral to pay final respects to this fallen hero.

The Wethersfield Police Department will be assisting the Hartford Police Department with the procession.

Garten was killed after a teen fled a traffic stop that was initiated by other city officers on Broad Street last Wednesday.

The suspected driver, identified Thursday as Richard Barrington, 18, of Hartford, sped from the traffic stop on Broad Street. According to officials, Barrington sped through two red lights at the intersection of Broad Street and Farmington Ave. and Broad Street and Asylum Street. The other officers did not chase after Barrington when he fled the traffic stop, the police chief said.

While blowing through the second red light, Barrington's car collided with a Hartford cruiser that's part of the North Street Crimes Unit, said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

Inside the cruiser were Garten and Officer Brian Kearney, who was behind the wheel. After Barrington's car slammed into their cruiser, Garten and Kearney were rushed to Saint Francis Hospital for their injuries.

Kearney has since been released from the hospital.

“Detective Bobby Garten loved Hartford and served this city with tremendous commitment, courage, and compassion,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “He led a distinguished career and we are forever grateful for all that he gave to our community and to the Hartford Police Department family. Our prayers are with his parents, his family, his loved ones, and his brothers and sisters in the Hartford Police Department. This weekend’s services provide an opportunity for Detective Garten’s loved ones and our entire community to celebrate his life and honor his service.”

On Friday, a wake was held in honor of him at Dunkin' Park, in which law enforcement from across the region paid their respects.

State Police stepped away from Troops across Connecticut Friday to volunteer to cover traffic duty so officers could take the time to honor their fallen brother.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.