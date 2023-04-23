Hartford pedestrian killed in hit and run

The suspect vehicle in this incident is a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, has a roof rack and sunroof.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that killed a 30-year-old man that happened late Saturday.

Police said that at 10:56 p.m. they were called to the area of Farmington Avenue at Gillette Street on a report of a serious vehicle versus pedestrian crash. When they arrived, officers found a seriously injured man on the sidewalk, just off the roadway, who had apparently been struck by a vehicle.

Officers began life saving measures on the unresponsive man. The vehicle involved fled the scene. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to St. Francis Hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle in this incident is a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, having a roof rack and sunroof.

It was last seen heading westbound on Farmington Avenue from Sisson Avenue according to police.

