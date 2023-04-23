x
Hartford

Hartford pedestrian killed in hit and run

The suspect vehicle in this incident is a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, has a roof rack and sunroof.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that killed a 30-year-old man that happened late Saturday. 

Police said that at 10:56 p.m. they were called to the area of Farmington Avenue at Gillette Street on a report of a serious vehicle versus pedestrian crash. When they arrived, officers found a seriously injured man on the sidewalk, just off the roadway, who had apparently been struck by a vehicle. 

Officers began life saving measures on the unresponsive man. The vehicle involved fled the scene. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to St. Francis Hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle in this incident is a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, having a roof rack and sunroof.

It was last seen heading westbound on Farmington Avenue from Sisson Avenue according to police.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

