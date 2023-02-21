Man stalked Manchester family and stabbed clerk 7 times says warrant

Damion Davis of Hartford was arraigned Tuesday on assault, home invasion, and stalking charges.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A man accused of stalking and then stabbing a store clerk last Thursday appeared before a judge Tuesday with no reduction in bond.

Damion Davis, 35, of Hartford, remains in custody with a $1 million Tuesday. He’s accused of stalking a store clerk for months and stabbing her seven times in the stomach inside her kitchen on Thursday.

“We want to just move out as soon as possible because if it happens in your house how would you feel walking into the same kitchen and stuff like that?” said Waleed Chaudhry, whose younger sister, Mariam is still recovering in the hospital.

“Still can’t walk. Still in the hospital,” he said Tuesday.

The Chaudhry family owns several businesses in Manchester, Sam’s Food Store and adjacent King Smoke Shop. According to the warrant for his arrest, police say Davis, who is a customer, slashed tires on cars parked in the driveway on several occasions over the past three months.

“The whole family’s traumatized. We still can’t sleep at night and same thing with my parents they can’t sleep,” said Waleed Chaudhry.

Court documents detail the horror caught on the Ring camera at the Chaudhry home after 7 p.m. Thursday. “One can immediately hear someone screaming as if in terror. The suspect then runs out of the house,” the warrant states.

Mariam Chaudhry’s cousin was in an adjacent room when a man wearing a ski mask walked into the home and began stabbing her, police say. Video shows the man take off on foot after the cousin tried to intervene, tossing a knife—later discovered by police.

Zig zag shoe prints, shop cameras, a home Ring camera, and a knife discarded near a bus stop are among evidence police say led them to Davis who was arraigned Tuesday at Manchester Superior Court on assault, home invasion, and stalking charges.

Davis reportedly spent 40 minutes inside the family smoke shop on the day of the stabbing and was “talking about Mariam and seemed to know a lot about her,” according to the warrant.

Davis lives with his grandmother in Hartford. She declined to be interviewed but told reporters outside of court Davis has “mental health issues.”

Davis is due back in court in two weeks.

