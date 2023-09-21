Police SUV fatally hits pedestrian crossing street in New Britain: Troopers

State police said it happened at the intersection of West Main and Lexington Streets around 1:10 a.m. Thursday.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain police SUV cruiser fatally hit a person crossing the street overnight Thursday, according to state police.

The police SUV with an officer driving was traveling west on West Main St. when it struck an unidentified female pedestrian crossing the street at the Lexington St. intersection, state police said.

The victim died from her injuries, state police said.

Neither the victim nor the officer driving have been identified at this time.

State police will be investigating this crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov or Detective Mark Jesudowich at mark.jesudowich@ct.gov.

This is a developing story.

