4 people hospitalized after a serious car crash on I-84 West

State police are seeking witnesses to a two-vehicle crash on I-84 West, near East Hartford.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — A serious car crash on I-84 West, near East Hartford, shut down part of the highway on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred near Exit 50, leaving four people hospitalized, officials said.

Police reports stated a Toyota Corolla and a Hyundai Sante Fe driving on I-84 Westbound collided near the Entrance 56 Ramp in East Hartford.

The driver of the Corolla was traveling in the right lane when it was struck from behind by the Hyundai, which state police reported was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Hyundai subsequently rolled over on its roof veering to the left as the Corolla spun out off the roadway to the right, coming to rest in the shoulder.

The driver of the Corolla was transported to Hartford Hospital for serious injuries. The two additional passengers of that vehicle sustained minor injuries and were also taken to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries, state police said.

This case remains under investigation by state police.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Tpr. Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-6039 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.