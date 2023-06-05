Southington man killed after crashing into a tree: Police

James Michlewski would have turned 80-years-old Tuesday, according to police. He was found unresponsive behind the wheel after his vehicle struck a tree Monday.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man is dead after a crash Monday morning, police said.

Southington police said they were called to the area of Meriden Avenue near Oakland Avenue, by The Hospital of Central Connecticut - Bradley Memorial, just before 6 a.m. on the report of a one-car crash.

Officials said the car, driven by 79-year-old James Michlewski, had crashed into a tree.

Initial reports were that Michlewski was unconscious behind the wheel when first responders arrived.

Michelewski was rushed to the Hospital of Central Connecticut - New Britain General, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. He would have turned 80 years old on Tuesday.

Police did not report any other injuries.

Meriden Avenue in the area is shut down between Oakland Ave. and Southington Avenue while the Southington Police Accident Investigation Team investigates the crash.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash can call the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1600.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.