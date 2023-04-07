West Hartford organization offers $1K reward for info leading to arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Police are still searching for the vehicle and the person or people involved, and now, a reward for information is being offered by a local organization.

The Rotary Club of West Hartford is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever can provide information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever struck and killed a local woman with an SUV last December.

Eugenia Yurovsky, 89, was walking in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane on Dec. 20, 2022, when she was struck and killed by an SUV. The vehicle, described to be a 2010-2015 GMC-type vehicle, fled the scene.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and the person or people involved. The vehicle is believed to have some front-end damage and may be light-colored.

According to a press release from the Rotary Club, police attended one of their meetings, "hoping that the club could help fund a reward for information. WH Rotary stepped up immediately."

The $1,000 from the Rotary Club will come from the club treasury and the next four week's worth of funds collected from their "Happy Dollars" collections.

The Rotary Club said that the police chief intends to ask other civic organizations and local businesses for help garnering funds for a reward for information.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.

