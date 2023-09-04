Motorcyclist killed after crashing into second motorcycle lying on ground in Wethersfield: State police

Police said it happened on Route 314 (Jordan Lane) near the Berlin Turnpike just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — State police are investigating after a motorcycle ran over another motorcycle lying on the ground in Wethersfield late Sunday evening, causing the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Police said it happened on Route 314 (Jordan Lane) near the Berlin Turnpike just before 11:30 p.m.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling on the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike in the left lane when it collided with another bike, a Yamaha, which was lying in the left lane from a previous crash, according to state police.

Officials did not provide any details about the previous crash.

The driver of the Suzuki was ejected from the motorcycle, state police said. The motorcyclist, identified as Taj Andre Beckford, 36, of Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098.

