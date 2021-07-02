Hartford community mourns the loss of Artists Collective co-founder, Cheryl Smith

Affectionately known as 'Momma Cheryl,' Smith was a consistent and loving force in the community for more than 50 years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people across Connecticut and the globe are mourning the loss of a giant in the Greater Hartford community.

Cheryl Smith, affectionately known as 'Momma Cheryl,' died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

She was battling stage IV Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma (PRCC), her sisters shared on Facebook.

Smith was one of the co-founders of the Artists Collective, which was established in 1970. Smith has been consistent and loving force in the community for more than 50 years, officials said in a release.

The Artists Collective has been a staple in Hartford's north-end, training thousands of students in dance, music, drama, visual and martial arts each year.

From the family of co-founder, Cheryl Smith and her Artists Collective family. It is with great sadness that we let you... Posted by The Artists Collective - Hartford, CT on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Founding Executive Director Emerita Dollie McLean said Cheryl's talent and love of dance was always obvious while teaching or performing with a wonderful bright smile.

"Her patience while teaching or consoling a troubled, frustrated, or frightened child was gentle, and caring," McLean added. "However as well, her booming voice could quickly quiet a group of unruly youth, especially during our hot, but magnificent summer programs, never to be forgotten particularly at 35 Clark St."

Her sisters Karen Marie, Adrienne and Natalie Smith stated how much their sister loved what she did.

"Cheryl was the Artists Collective, Cheryl loved the Artists Collective and dedicated her life to the Artists Collective, the community and beyond," they said.

Momma Cheryl began teaching African dance to the youth in Bellevue Square and SAND in the mid-1960's.

She was born and raised in Connecticut and her family has deep roots in Greater Hartford. The Artists Collective said her grandparents were the first African Americans to live and own land in Wethersfield.

Ms. Smith taught dance and later became the Director of the dance department. She was appointed Associate Director of the Artists Collective in 2005.

She also taught at Westledge School in Simsbury, Watkisnon School, University of Connecticut and Trinity College.

Ms. Smith was a role model to generations of dancers in the city of all ages. Many students and those who knew Momma Cheryl said kind words about the late director.

Alumna and Artists Collective dance instructor Kriscia Hudgen-Grace said:

“I met Mama Cheryl at a time in my life when I needed guidance and nurturing," Grace said. "I was that child who left class when the building was closing for the night. Cheryl would say “Kriscia, you still here?” I would just look at her and say yes. She would drive me home every night.”

Smith's sisters thanked everyone who has sent cards, letters and flowers that clearly demonstrated the impact Cheryl had on their lives.

There are no funeral plans at this time but for more information, the family has said to visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

