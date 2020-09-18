2 schools and a daycare on lockdown as Hartford police investigate a nearby reported shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police said they are reporting a shooting in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Linnmore Street.
The location is about two blocks away from Kennelly Elementary School which has been put on lockdown. Also on lockdown is Hyland Daycare and Bellizzi Middle School. Police said the lockdowns were out of precaution and officers are patrolling the area.
FOX61's Ashley Afonso reports from the scene that a witness told her a young man had been shot and the suspect had run into a house. The house reportedly had children inside.
The witness also said they saw a man in his 30s taken out of the house in handcuffs.
This is a developing story.