South Windsor man killed in motorcycle crash

The man struck a light pole while riding in Hartford and was ejected from his bike

HARTFORD, Conn. — A South Windsor man was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash, Hartford police said.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Hudson Street in Hartford by Hartford Hospital.

Police said based on video footage, it appeared that 28-year-old Carlos Rivera lost control of the motorcycle and struck a light pole. Both Rivera and an unidentified 22-year-old female passenger were ejected from the bike.

Both were rushed into Hartford Hospital where Rivera was later pronounced dead. The woman is in serious but stable condition.