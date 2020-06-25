x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

South Windsor man killed in motorcycle crash

The man struck a light pole while riding in Hartford and was ejected from his bike
sirens

HARTFORD, Conn. — A South Windsor man was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash, Hartford police said. 

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Hudson Street in Hartford by Hartford Hospital. 

Police said based on video footage, it appeared that 28-year-old Carlos Rivera lost control of the motorcycle and struck a light pole. Both Rivera and an unidentified 22-year-old female passenger were ejected from the bike. 

Both were rushed into Hartford Hospital where Rivera was later pronounced dead. The woman is in serious but stable condition. 

Anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the incident is asked to call CSD Detective Eric Lemke at 860-757-4125, or the Hartford Police Department anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477) 

RELATED: Hartford man killed in crash on I-91 in Meriden

RELATED: 2 US lawmakers want state investigation of shooting death by Los Angeles deputy

RELATED: Meriden Police investigating fatal crash on Research Parkway