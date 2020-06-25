South Windsor man killed in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. — A South Windsor man was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash, Hartford police said.
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Hudson Street in Hartford by Hartford Hospital.
Police said based on video footage, it appeared that 28-year-old Carlos Rivera lost control of the motorcycle and struck a light pole. Both Rivera and an unidentified 22-year-old female passenger were ejected from the bike.
Both were rushed into Hartford Hospital where Rivera was later pronounced dead. The woman is in serious but stable condition.
Anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the incident is asked to call CSD Detective Eric Lemke at 860-757-4125, or the Hartford Police Department anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)