CT Army National Guard members partake in 22-mile walk to support House of Heroes

The March began at 7 a.m. at the Hartford State Armory on Broad Street and will wind through Hartford, West Hartford, and Simsbury (Penwood State Park) before turning back to conclude in West Hartford Center at approximately 3-4 p.m.

But this isn't the only event House of Heroes will be holding. On Saturday, the organization and a team of about 20 volunteers will provide repairs for U.S. Marine Corps and Iraq War veteran and his young family.



House of Heroes Connecticut provides no-cost home repairs to military and public safety veterans (and their spouses) who are disabled, living on a fixed income or facing other physical/financial challenges. Saturday’s project is the organization’s 135th since the chapter’s founding in 2012.