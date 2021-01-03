'Case will be closed': Hole in the Wall Gang fire had no criminal aspect, investigators say

"There is no indication that the fire was intentionally set or has any criminal aspect associated."

ASHFORD, Conn. — Investigators determined there was no criminal aspect to the fire that destroyed several buildings on the grounds of the Hole in the Wall Gang camp last month.

While they couldn't determine an exact cause, the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, working in conjunction with the Ashford Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement that investigators were not able to identify the ignition source.

"It has been concluded that while the cause of the fire is Undetermined, there is no indication that the fire was intentionally set or has any criminal aspect associated. The case will be closed," the statement said.

The fire destroyed several buildings on the property on February 12. Fire marshals say a large portion of the property was destroyed including the Woodshop, the Arts and Crafts, Cooking Zone, and Camp Store buildings.

The camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988. It serves more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members each year. Hole in the Wall is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent on private funding to serve all children and their family members completely free of charge.

Officials said the investigation included an examination of the fire scene and interviews with numerous witnesses. Because of the large amount of damage caused by the fire, the exact area of fire origin could not be identified.

They said the fire started in one area and quickly spread through the buildings.