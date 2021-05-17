Juvenile charged after Terrace Drive shooting in Vernon

Police say a 17-year old male from Vernon was charged with the May 11 shooting at the Park West Apartments

Police report an arrest has been made in a shooting last week that left one person in critical condition.

According to a release, a 17-year old male from Vernon was charged with the May 11 shooting at the Park West Apartments on Terrace Drive.

Officials say the juvenile suspect surrendered to officers in the lobby of the Vernon Police Department last Friday.

Further information regarding the suspect was not released due to his age.

However, he faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder

1st degree Assault

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Use of Firearm in Class A, B or C Felony

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Risk of Injury to Minor

Police say they had been attempting to taking the individual into custody since securing an arrest warrant on May 12.

He will appear in juvenile court Monday

The shooting investigation remains active and ongoing. Police say more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

