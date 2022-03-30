Kamora's Cultural Corner helps to create a space for cultural humility

"I truly feel that I am living my life's work, and I am on a path set forth before me."

HARTFORD, Conn — FOX61 is shining a Women's Wednesday spotlight on Hartford native Kamora Herrington, who works to hold space and build community by creating safe and brave spaces of cultural humility.

As a mother, advocate, educator, and connector, Herrington said she feels she is working on her purpose.

"I truly feel that I am living my life's work, and I am on a path set forth before me," passionately explained Herrington.

In 2019 she created Kamora's Cultural Corner (KCC), which approaches cultural humility through an Afrocentric Black Queer perspective.

"We do consultations; we do trainings, we do community conversations, we say we walk labyrinths, we crochet, we knit, we create places that come together and be," explained Herrington.

Herrington stressed that she strongly emphasizes creating safe and brave spaces to promote cultural change and support organic community connections. Which she said is needed now more than ever.

"It's a place for us to come in and be our authentic selves and interact with many folks who think differently and look differently," said Herrington.

The New Haven Pride Center recently recognized Herrington's KCC efforts on community impact. While thrilled for the award, she said her most significant honor is knowing she follows in the footsteps of other women trailblazers.

"We hear it in all the songs, but I am one in a number. I stand on powerful women," said Herrington. "Powerful women stand on my shoulders, and I am responsible for them. There are women who laid down their lives for me to do what I do and the ways that I do it."

Herrington said she hopes to make a notable impact on the younger generation.

"There are babies watching me who are being told that they are a little bit too loud and a little bit too abrasive and I just need to navigate this for them, knowing that I have the strength of those who came before me," explained Harrington.

Herrington added that her work in the community is just beginning. This spring, Kamora Cultural Corner is also expanding its KCC garden to create the Heritage Garden, uniting organizations and learning about cross cultures through agriculture.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

