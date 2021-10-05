From hospital nurse to hospital patient | Woman's battle to get back on the job after ski accident

"If anything this (accident) is going to push me more to be a nurse – a better nurse, a changed nurse," Katie LaPierre said.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The freak skiing accident happened at high speed just weeks ago on March 25, atop a New England mountain.

As a result, 24-year-old Katie Lapierre, an emergency department nurse at Backus Hospital in Norwich, found herself a patient at Hartford Hospital.

After spending most of the past year helping to fight the COVID-19 crisis, LaPierre’s list of injuries was extensive.

Two broken scapulas

Lacerated liver and spleen

Compression fractures to her spine

Pins set in her broken pelvis

LaPierre is now in rehabilitation at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford.

"It’s a total role reversal," LaPierre said. "This role reversal changes my vision as a nurse.”

Thankfully, she is expecting to make a full recovery, taking aim at getting back to her team at Backus Hospital to help patients once again.

"I’m so fortunate that I didn’t have a spinal cord injury and I’m expected to make a full recovery,” LaPierre said.

The staff at Gaylord Hospital is squarely in LaPierre’s corner, helping her to rehab, but also looking forward to the day when she will join their ranks once again.

"I think she’s really going take her experience of her injuries and what she’s been through and just be a much better nurse – if that’s even possible," Gaylord's Chief Nursing Officer, Lisa Kalafus said of LaPierre.

She is hoping that by year’s end, she will be on her feet and working as a nurse in some capacity.

"If anything this (accident) is going to push me more to be a nurse – a better nurse, a changed nurse," LaPierre added.

