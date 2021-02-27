Lebanon woman killed in overnight crash

Police say the car left the road and struck several trees.

LEBANON, Connecticut — A 23-year-old woman was killed after being ejected from her car in an overnight crash in Lebanon.

Connecticut State Police say that Stephanie Marciano of Lebanon was driving westbound on Route 207 near North Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when she lost control and ran off the road. The car "struck numerous trees and overturned" according to the police report.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department was first on scene of the crash and found the Subaru Legacy on its roof in the middle of the roadway. Firefighters reported significant damage to the vehicle and a large debris field. They found nobody inside the car and searched until they found Marciano in the woods. She was pronounced deceased on scene. Fire officials say no additional victims were found.

A curtain airbag deployed in the Subaru Legacy, but Marciano was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state police.