4 arrested for knowing of sex assault incidents at Plymouth school and not reporting them

Those individuals are accused of failing to report what they knew about former teacher James Eschert’s alleged sexual misconduct with students.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLYMOUTH, Conn — Four new arrests have been made in connection to a Plymouth elementary school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students.

Plymouth police released the names of two of those people Wednesday afternoon: former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner and teacher Melissa Morelli.

“These are good people here in town,” remarked resident Joel Schrager. “I just don’t want to believe that something that bad happened here in town.”

Both Turner and Morelli are accused of failing to report what they knew about former teacher James Eschert’s alleged sexual misconduct with students.

Superintendent Brian Falcone told FOX61, “Mandated reporters are required to report…Failure to do so is inconsistent with the law and our district policies and will not be tolerated.”

The allegations against Eschert date back six years.

“I’m wondering why it took so long if it’s so true,” questioned Plymouth resident Doreen Trelli.

Eschert was arrested in January and pleaded not guilty.

“If you can’t trust the teachers, who can you trust? These people are held to a higher standard,” added Schrager.

“Are they trying to satisfy a group of people who possibly might want to crucify an innocent man that just loves kids enough to teach every day of his life?” asked Trelli.

These new arrests come on the heels of a civil lawsuit filed against the Plymouth School Board in July on behalf of an alleged student victim.

“We know from the new arrests that have been made that the school had notice of this and allowed it to go on which I think it’s the most shocking part of it,” Attorney Cindy Robinson, who represents the victim, told FOX61.

“Please understand this is an ongoing investigation,” School Board Chair Walt Seaman told FOX61.

“The town of Plymouth is committed to protecting our children…” Mayor Joseph Kilduff said.

Eschert’s arrest warrant said he often touched and groped young girls during the school day and encouraged them to play under his desk. Investigators discovered 26 inappropriate photos on his camera.

Both Turner and Morelli are charged with failing to report the abuse, neglect or injury of a child. They are set to be arraigned on Sept. 7 in New Britain.

People in Plymouth told FOX61 they think the town and school officials could be more transparent. They want answers to questions that include, why Eschert was allowed to keep teaching even after authorities got wind of the allegations against him.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.