Child hit by vehicle while crossing the street in Watertown: Officials

The crash happened on Buckingham Street by Cummings Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WATERTOWN, Connecticut — A child was hit by a vehicle in Watertown on Tuesday afternoon moments after she got off a school bus, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Buckingham Street and Cummings Avenue around 3 p.m. Officers found that an 11-year-old girl had been dropped off by a school bus that left the area.

Moments later, the police said the girl attempted to cross Buckingham Street when she was hit by a vehicle. The girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with undetermined injuries. The vehicle involved stayed on the scene.

Buckingham Street is closed between Booth Avenue and Carter Street, according to police. Drivers should seek alternate routes during the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.