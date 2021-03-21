Man arrested, charged with DWI after serious crash on I-84 in Vernon

The three children in the car also sustained injuries and were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

VERNON, Conn. — Five people were taken to the hospital because of an accident prior to exit 66, in Vernon on I-84 State.

According to police the driver of the car lost control and traveled into the left lane striking the other car from behind.

The car that was hit from behind, rolled over. Two passengers were taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Police suspected the driver of the second car to have been operating under the influence.

Franky Sanchez, 36, of West Springfield, MA was suspected to be under the influence by officers and given a field sobriety test. Sanchez was arrested on the scene for operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Sanchez was released on a $10,000 bond and is due back in Rockville Superior Court on April 26.

The case is currently under investigation and witnesses are encouraged to contact Trooper T. Citlak at (860) 896-3200 with any information.

