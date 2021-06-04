x
Man charged with Waterbury homicide extradited to CT after found in Mississippi

29-year-old Basil Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias on May 1.
Credit: Waterbury Police Department
Basil Smith

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man accused of killing a 23-year-old back in May will appear before a Connecticut judge on Friday after his arrest in Mississippi.

Waterbury Police extradited 29-year-old Basil Smith back to the state on Tuesday.

A U.S. Marshall located him in a Wiona, Mississippi hotel, police said.

Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias on May 1. Police considered him armed and dangerous.

He faces the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Assault 1st degree
  • Conspiracy to commit assault 1st
  • Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm
  • Reckless endangerment 1st

Smith is being held on a $3 million bond.

Waterbury also arrested 41-year-old Charles Smith in the deadly shooting.

Credit: Waterbury Police
Charles Smith

