Man charged with Waterbury homicide extradited to CT after found in Mississippi

29-year-old Basil Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias on May 1.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man accused of killing a 23-year-old back in May will appear before a Connecticut judge on Friday after his arrest in Mississippi.

Waterbury Police extradited 29-year-old Basil Smith back to the state on Tuesday.

A U.S. Marshall located him in a Wiona, Mississippi hotel, police said.

Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias on May 1. Police considered him armed and dangerous.

He faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit murder

Assault 1st degree

Conspiracy to commit assault 1st

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Criminal use of a weapon

Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment 1st

Smith is being held on a $3 million bond.

Waterbury also arrested 41-year-old Charles Smith in the deadly shooting.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.