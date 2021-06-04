Man charged with Waterbury homicide extradited to CT after found in Mississippi

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man accused of killing a 23-year-old back in May will appear before a Connecticut judge on Friday after his arrest in Mississippi.
Waterbury Police extradited 29-year-old Basil Smith back to the state on Tuesday.
A U.S. Marshall located him in a Wiona, Mississippi hotel, police said.
Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias on May 1. Police considered him armed and dangerous.
He faces the following charges:
- Conspiracy to commit murder
- Assault 1st degree
- Conspiracy to commit assault 1st
- Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver
- Criminal use of a weapon
- Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment 1st
Smith is being held on a $3 million bond.
Waterbury also arrested 41-year-old Charles Smith in the deadly shooting.
