Man shot during robbery in Hamden

Another victim who ran from the scene was robbed as well

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police were called at 4:30p.m. New Haven Police regarding a gunshot victim, who was being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital. NHPD reported that the victim was shot in Hamden, during an apparent robbery.

Police found that the 22 year-old victim, a West Haven resident, was parked in his vehicle on West Easton Street. A silver vehicle parked next to his vehicle. Five males emerged from the vehicle. They were all in the possession of a firearm. The victim was subsequently shot in the arm and leg.

A friend of the shooting victim was talking to him when the five males arrived. He promptly fled on foot, but stopped after hearing gunshots. He was then approached by two of the males, who pointed their firearms at him. They then stole his wallet and cell phone. Moments after being robbed, he returned to West Easton Street, observing that his friend had been shot. He immediately drove him to the hospital.