Wallingford police arrest juvenile after thefts, chase

Police said the suspect was involved in several incidents Wednesday morning.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — One juvenile was arrested following several thefts and a short chase Wednesday morning according to police.

Around 10:24 a.m., Wallingford Police were called to 51 South Whittlesey Avenue for the report of three juvenile boys wearing dark clothing working together and trying to steal cars in the parking lot. They were operating out of a silver Hyundai sedan with a driver. Police said they damaged one vehicle in the process.

Less than five minutes later, officers were called to the Sunoco, 315 North Colony Road, for a reported purse theft from an unoccupied vehicle involving three juvenile males wearing masks operating a silver Hyundai sedan. The suspects made off with the victim's purse containing numerous items.

At 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a reported purse theft from an unoccupied vehicle at Pit Stop Gas Station, 66 Woodhouse Avenue. Officers discovered that a silver Hyundai sedan occupied by three juvenile males wearing dark clothing and masks attempted to steal a victim’s purse from their car, dragged the victim about 20 feet, and fled the scene. The theft attempt was unsuccessful and the victim was not injured.

Police said the silver Hyundai was stolen out of New Haven earlier. It was at the scene and was used to steal a red Ford Edge in North Haven after the events that occurred in Wallingford. Members of the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force tracked both stolen vehicles to Edwards Street and Read Street in New Haven.

When they found the Hyundai, stop sticks were utilized to prevent the vehicle from escaping. The suspect fled from officers on foot but was quickly placed under arrest. The Ford Edge was found nearby unoccupied.

The juvenile was charged with larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with an officer, Criminal attempt at Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary 3rd degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Criminal Attempt at Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny 6th Degree, and Reckless Endangerment. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in New Haven.

