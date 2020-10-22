Watch Live: Mayor Bronin, officials visit new Hartford HealthCare access center

It will act as a medical concierge service, coordinating care for patients throughout Hartford HealthCare’s 400 locations across the state, officials said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mayor Luke Bronin is scheduled to visit Hartford HealthCare’s new access center Thursday afternoon, along with the heath system's President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks.

The access center is located its new downtown Hartford location on Pearl Street.

According to a release, the currently currently has approximately 80 employees. Mayor Bronin is expected to highlight the 30 who are Hartford residents Thursday.