McDonald's workers vote to strike at I-95 Service Plazas

BRANFORD, Conn. — Workers for multiple McDonald's at the I-95 service plazas voted on Sunday to go on strike to protest what the union claims are their bosses' alleged attempts at union-busting.

The strike will occur during Memorial Day weekend, which is historically a heavy travel day for Connecticut.

“I have worked at various McDonald’s on the interstate for 17 years, and our pay has always been low, our benefits non-existent, and our treatment simply inhumane,” said Adolfo Diaz, a McDonald’s worker at Facey’s Branford Northbound service plaza, one of the stores whose workers voted to authorize the strike. “I love serving my customers, but we are ready to walk off the job to stop McDonald’s from its anti-union harassment—and we need the Lamont administration to do its part, too, and end this abuse.”

The strike will come off the heels of McDonald's raising the wage for its company-owned stores to an average of $15 an hour by 2024.

“We completely support the McDonald’s workers at Facey and Michell stores who are ready to walk off the job to stand up for their rights, including their right to form a union,” said Rochelle Palache, 32BJ SEIU Vice President and head of the union in Connecticut. “McDonald’s may be the biggest culprit right how, but they’re not alone. Subway, Dunkin Donuts, Sbarro, they have all undercut state law to the tune of millions upon millions of dollars. Workers are asking the Governor and the Departments of Labor and Transportation to step up and ensure that workers are no longer mistreated, that they receive fair wages and benefits, and that they are allowed to fulfill their rights to organize a union peacefully.”

