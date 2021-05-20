Union delays strike at 200 group homes, seeks funding deal

The announcement comes after Gov. Ned Lamont’s office expressed interest in improving state funding levels for the facilities, according to the union.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The union representing more than 2,000 workers at 200 group homes across Connecticut says it's delaying a strike planned for Friday.

Thursday's announcement comes after Gov. Ned Lamont’s office expressed interest in improving state funding levels for the facilities, according to the union.

District 1199 New England, SEIU has reset the strike date to June 4 with the hope that new agreements can be reached on labor contracts that expired with six group home agencies that help people with disabilities.

Last week, the union delayed planned strikes at nursing homes after a tentative funding deal was reached with Lamont.

