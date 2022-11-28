Middlefield manufacturing facility to layoff workers, closing early 2023

Emerson will be closing its doors on March 31, 2022.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Emerson announced that they will be closing their Cooper-Atkins manufacturing and distribution facility permanently Tuesday.

The facility located at 33 Reeds Gap Rd. in Middlefield will be closing its doors on March 31, 2022. About 68 hourly and salary employees will be laid off.

The operations will be relocated to other Emerson facilities in North America.

The company said in a statement that the layoffs will take place in waves through February and March.

"Please understand the decision to close this facility was not made lightly and is the result of operations to manage costs, maintain competitiveness, and provide the best possible service to our customers," Human Resource manager Sarah Minzes said in a statement.

All of the employees were informed and those affected will have written notice of when their jobs will be eliminated. The company will be providing severance packages based on the length of service of the employee.

