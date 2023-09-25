Dog missing after vehicle stolen found safely: Middletown police

Luna, a gray pit bull mix, was accompanying her owner on deliveries when she disappeared.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An emotional support dog who went missing after the vehicle she was in was stolen in Middletown over the weekend has been found.

Middletown police said Luna, a gray pit bull mix, was accompanying her owner on deliveries around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night on Broad Street when she disappeared.

They said 19-year-old Malik Awuah, of Hartford, jumped into the Chevrolet SUV and took off with Luna inside. The pup’s owner quickly called the police and informed them he had OnStar in his vehicle, which allowed officers to quickly find it using the tracking system.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Awuah sped away. Eventually, OnStar personnel were able to stop the SUV remotely, and Awuah was caught after a brief chase on foot.

Luna, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Police said Awuah dumped the dog somewhere on Main Street.

On Monday morning, the police said Luna was found safe.

“The owners were able to locate Luna and she jumped right into their car!” police said in a Facebook post. “She’s in good health and receiving lots of love! THANK YOU all for the assistance. It’s always great when the community comes together and the end result is happy.

As for the suspect, he was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving and cruelty to animals. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

---

---

