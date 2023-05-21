Middletown police investigating fatal shooting at lounge

The incident happened around 4 a.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Hidden Hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 3:49 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately performed life saving measures on the victim and were soon assisted by medical personnel. The 20-year-old man from New Britainwas taken to Middlesex Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead. At this time the identity of the victim is not being released while next of kin is notified.

The shooting happened at the closing of the business for the evening with many people in the parking lot at the time. Casings from multiple rounds fired were found however at this time no witnesses have been located.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide, or anyone with videos or photos from inside or outside of Hidden Hookah from the night in question is encouraged to contact Detective Dane Semper (860 638 4145, DSemper@MiddletownCTPolice.com) or the Major Investigations Unit (860 638 4140).

The business is located at 695 South Main Street in a commercial retail neighborhood.

No other details were released by police. Check back for more information.

