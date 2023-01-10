State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday

The procession will start in Middletown and end at the State Capitol.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family.

Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9 in Middletown involving a wrong-way driver. The other driver was killed as well.

The special procession will drive from his home in Middletown to the State Capitol for a three-minute pause for a moment of silence before departing.

Organizers said that at 1 p.m. the hearse will pause for three minutes for a moment of silence on the north side of the Capitol; symbolizing the three terms he was elected to serve in the General Assembly.

A private memorial service is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Middletown at the Cross Street AME Zion Church.

A public celebration of the life and legacy of Rep. Williams will be announced at a later date.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

