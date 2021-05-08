Middletown PD welcome newest K-9 member

Officer Jay Bodell has a new partner, 21 month old black lab Bear.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department are welcoming a new member to the team, this time a four legged one.

Bear is a 21 month old black lab, who has been trained to be a service dog. He is trained to assist wounded war veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD, TBI's and depression to get through everyday life.

This K-9 friend has been trained to know approximately 90 different commands and has over 10,000 hours of socialization in a number of different settings.

Bear has been paired with Community Relations Officer, Jay Bodell. The two have just completed a 14 day K-9 school in upstate New York.

At Middletown Police Department Bear will assist with overall officer wellness, individuals who have experienced traumatic events and will asset with community relations.

Bear comes from Puppies Behind Bars, where he was trained in multiple maximum security prisons throughout New York by inmates known as "puppy raisers."

Middletown Police Department is the fourth agency in the state to receive a service dog from Puppies Behind Bars.

Officer Bodell and K-9 will return to work later next week.

