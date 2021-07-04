Motorcycle crash closes Route 5 in Enfield, drivers asked to avoid area

The motorcyclist was sent to Baystate Medical in Massachusetts with "significant injuries," police said.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with “significant injuries” after a crash with a vehicle in Enfield.

Police closed off part of Route 5 between Brainard and Manning roads and asked drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Officials did not release much information about the crash but said the motorcyclist was taken to nearby Baystate Medical Hospital in Massachusetts with significant injuries.

This is a developing story.

