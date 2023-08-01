FAA awards Markham Airport $1.4 million grant for upgrades

The funding from the Federal Aviation Administration will go toward building new hangers and paving the taxiway and apron of the airport.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The Meriden Markham airport will be receiving a $1.4 million grant toward the redevelopment of its property, the city announced Tuesday morning.

The funding from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program will go toward building new hangers and paving the taxiway and apron of the airport.

A news conference is scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon where more details will be announced.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati, and officials from the Markham Airport and FAA will be present.

This is a developing story.

