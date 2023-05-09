'We’re not going to tolerate it' | Meriden City Council cracks down on ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets

This comes as several Connecticut cities and towns have been plagued by street takeovers in recent months.

MERIDEN, Connecticut — Meriden City Councilors voted unanimously to pass a city ordinance to ban the use of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles, known as ATVs, on city streets. The new ordinance provides higher fines for offenders and gives Meriden Police the ability to seize and destroy them.

“We don't have to wait for a judge's order to say, yeah, we can now take these and destroy them, or risk even giving them back to them at that point. This is going to give us the jurisdiction and allow us the ability to seize them and destroy them,” said Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

The ban does not impact the use of dirt bikes and ATVs on private property. This comes as several Connecticut cities and towns have been plagued by street takeovers in recent months.

“At any given day of the week or weekend, you'll see groups. I had a group in front of me on Broad Street just over the weekend. It's very disruptive,” said Scarpati.

“I know, people think that at times, we're wasting time utilizing police resources. But if we don't do it now, it's only going to get worse, and God forbid somebody loses their life because you've got a group crowding around a vehicle,” said Scarpati.

The fines for violating the ordinance increase based on the number of offenses. First-time offenders will be fined $1,000, Second-time offenders will receive $1,500 and those who violate the ordinance more than three times will receive $2,000. In addition to the fines, owners and passengers will receive a $250 ticket.

“We're seeing it worsen, and these individuals are being emboldened. So, we need to take steps now to make sure that we're being proactive to say you know what we're not allowing you to here in the City of Meriden,” said Scarpati.

The mayor knows this will not stop everyone but hopes this will curb the number of people participating in these activities.

“I don't think gonna fix everything, but if they know that the city of Meriden is cracking down on it, like some other communities are doing and we can help vocalize our opposition to say, you know what, we're not going to tolerate it,” said Scarpati.

