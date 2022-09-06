Naugatuck homeowners arrive during Burglary: police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police were called to a residence on Osborn Road Thursday evening after the homeowner arrived at their home during a burglary, police said.
Police said due to initial information at the scene, they believed the suspects were still inside the home and were armed.
Additional officers and K9s were requested at the scene. After additional investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had fled the scene before the police arrived, police said.
A video was uploaded to Facebook by the Naugatuck Police Department revealing footage from the burglary. The 50-second video shows three men in masks and hats entering the home, walking up the stairs, then entering a bedroom and circling back toward the entrance.
Naugatuck police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area, but they say there is no threat to the community.
Police said prior investigation reveals that this was not random and the victim may have been targeted.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
