x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Naugatuck homeowners arrive during Burglary: police

A video was uploaded to Facebook by the Naugatuck Police Department revealing footage from the burglary.
Credit: FOX61
Naugatuck Police patrolling Millville Avenue where at least 10 cars were broken into Sunday morning.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police were called to a residence on Osborn Road Thursday evening after the homeowner arrived at their home during a burglary, police said. 

Police said due to initial information at the scene, they believed the suspects were still inside the home and were armed. 

Additional officers and K9s were requested at the scene. After additional investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had fled the scene before the police arrived, police said. 

RELATED: Man dead for 14 months found in bedroom in East Haven

A video was uploaded to Facebook by the Naugatuck Police Department revealing footage from the burglary. The 50-second video shows three men in masks and hats entering the home, walking up the stairs, then entering a bedroom and circling back toward the entrance. 

NAUGATUCK HOMEOWNER INTERRUPTS BURGLARY IN PROGRESS On 6/9/22 shortly after 5:30pm Naugatuck Police were dispatched to a residence on Osborn Road after a homeowner returned home for the evening and interrupted a burglary in progress. Based on initial information obtained at the scene, police believed the suspects were still inside the residence and armed. As a result, additional officers, including police K9s were requested. Investigative efforts revealed that the suspects had in fact fled the scene prior to police arrival. Naugatuck Police continue to maintain a heavy presence in the area, but there is no threat to the community at this time. A preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random occurrence, but that the victim may have been targeted. The scene was turned over to Naugatuck Detectives for further evidence processing and this investigation remains ongoing. Below is footage of the suspects involved captured by home security systems. Anyone with information to the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010. -END-

Posted by Naugatuck Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Naugatuck police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area, but they say there is no threat to the community. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Police said prior investigation reveals that this was not random and the victim may have been targeted. 

This is an active investigation. 

RELATED: Father, son struck by vehicle evading crash in Hamden: Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010. 

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Body found in East Haven home years after death