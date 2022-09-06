Naugatuck homeowners arrive during Burglary: police

NAUGATUCK HOMEOWNER INTERRUPTS BURGLARY IN PROGRESS On 6/9/22 shortly after 5:30pm Naugatuck Police were dispatched to a residence on Osborn Road after a homeowner returned home for the evening and interrupted a burglary in progress. Based on initial information obtained at the scene, police believed the suspects were still inside the residence and armed. As a result, additional officers, including police K9s were requested. Investigative efforts revealed that the suspects had in fact fled the scene prior to police arrival. Naugatuck Police continue to maintain a heavy presence in the area, but there is no threat to the community at this time. A preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random occurrence, but that the victim may have been targeted. The scene was turned over to Naugatuck Detectives for further evidence processing and this investigation remains ongoing. Below is footage of the suspects involved captured by home security systems. Anyone with information to the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010. -END-