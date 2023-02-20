x
New Haven

Woman in critical condition after pulled from New Haven fire: Officials

Officials said the fire broke out around 9 a.m. in a multi-family home on Quinnipiac Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman is in critical condition after she was pulled from a house fire in New Haven, officials said. 

The fire broke out Monday around 9 a.m. inside a multi-family home on Quinnipiac Avenue. 

Fire crews got to the scene shortly after and knocked the blaze down less than a half hour later, officials said. While fighting the fire, a woman was pulled from the building.

A dog is also being resuscitated, according to officials. 

In total, six people were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross will be assisting. Damage to the home is mostly to the interior of the building, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. 

