New Haven

New Haven police investigate bomb threat made to Gay Pride Center

Many downtown streets were closed and some nearby buildings were evacuated, but as of 1:45 p.m. the area has been deemed safe.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a bomb threat made to the New Haven Pride Center on Saturday evening. 

New Haven police said they received a 911 report at 12:30 p.m. about a circulated email targeting the Gay Pride Center bomb threat. New Haven police, New Haven fire, and ambulances responded. 

The DaVita Dialysis Center is one floor above and patients had to be evacuated into AMR ambulances. 

Many downtown streets were closed, and some buildings directly across and adjacent were evacuated. 

Others were asked to stay in place as the NHPD Hazardous Device Team and dogs searched the area. The area is now deemed safe as of 1:45 p.m. 

New Haven police are now investigating.

