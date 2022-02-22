William Pizzuto to fill 71st House District seat after special election

William Pizzuto (R) won the ballot in both towns to fill the vacancy with a total of 1,430 votes against Democrat John Egan's 512 total votes.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The seat for the 71st House District has been filled after a vote from the people of Waterbury and Middlebury during a special election.

William Pizzuto (R) won the ballot in both towns to fill the vacancy with a total of 1,430 votes, nearly three-quarters of the vote, against Democrat John Egan's 512 total votes.

State Republicans are congratulating Pizzuto for winning the district seat.

"Congrats to State Representative-elect Bill Pizzuto. The people of Waterbury and Middlebury will be well served in Hartford," Themis Klarides, who is running for U.S. Senate, said on Twitter.

The seat became open after Anthony D'Amelio (R) retired after serving the 71st district for 25 years.

BIG win tonight in the 71st House District special election!



Congrats to State Representative-elect Bill Pizzuto. The people of Waterbury and Middlebury will be well served in Hartford. pic.twitter.com/oeIWJyQhkT — Themis Klarides (@RepTKlarides) February 23, 2022

