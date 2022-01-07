Special election date set for Connecticut Rep. Anthony D'Amelio's seat

D'Amelio announced on Dec. 7 that he was retiring after 25 years serving the 71st district which includes Waterbury and Middlebury.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a date for a special election to fill a seat that was vacated by Representative Anthony D'Amelio (R-71) last week.

D'Amelio announced on Dec. 7 that he was retiring after 25 years serving the 71st district, which includes Waterbury and Middlebury. The resignation was effective Dec. 31.

“To serve my friends and neighbors in the legislature has been an incredibly humbling experience and I’m grateful the people of the Waterbury and Middlebury placed their trust in and supported me for so many years,” D’Amelio said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it has been my honor.”



In the announcement, D'Amelio said he was retiring to spend more time at his Waterbury restaurant. He was one of the longest-serving members in the House Republican Caucus, having been elected in a special session in 1996.

D'Amelio had also said in his announcement that the pandemic caused him to reevaluate his priorities and for the first time, seriously consider retiring.

“The past two years have been difficult for all of us, and like many small business owners I’ve been forced to put in a lot more time personally in order to keep the doors open and fully staffed. I’m thankful business is picking up again, but the restaurant is taking a substantial amount of my focus and the little extra time I do have I want to spend with my family. It’s not right to commit to a job if you’re unable to give it the full attention it deserves.”

The date for the special election to fill his seat is Feb. 22.

