Woman shot in head at Waterbury apartment complex: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 49-year-old woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was shot in the head at an apartment complex on Eastern Ave. in Waterbury.

Police were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Thursday for a shots fired incident.

Police found the 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, police said.



This shooting remains under investigation. Police were on the scene until around 10 a.m.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

