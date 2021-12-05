New Haven firefighter killed fighting fire, another critically injured

Just before 1 AM, firefighters were able to rescue the two occupants of this two-family home. But the contents of the home caused problems for firefighters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. had wanted to be a firefighter ever since he was a little boy. But Wednesday, after nearly two years on the job and early this morning, after helping to save two lives, he lost his.

Just before 1 AM, firefighters were able to rescue the two occupants of this two-family home on Valley St. But the contents of the home caused problems for firefighters.

"Conditions in that house may have been a little bit over excessive with stuff in the way and it’s very easy in our job to get to get disoriented," said Pat Cannon, President to New Haven Firefighters Local 825.

And that's what happened to second year New Haven firefighter Torres, Jr., who transmitted a mayday.

"Upon the search for the distressed firefighter, they discovered two firefighters," said Fire Chief John Alston.

The other firefighter in distress was Lt. Samod Rankins. Both were found unconscious. Their air supply tanks were empty, which typically happens in roughly 15 minutes.

"People are looking for a fire to put fire out people are looking for people to take people out," said Dan DelPrete Vice President of the New Haven Firefighters Local 825. "There were reports of people trapped you know we had an officer dive through a window assisted by PD."

"Firefighter Torres succumbed to his injuries," said an emotional Alston. "Lt. Rankins is in critical condition at the burn unit in Bridgeport."

Two other firefighters were injured, including one who sustained burns when trying to administer CPR to one of the two unconscious firefighters.

"Firefighter Torres is a son, he’s a brother, he’s a husband, he’s a father and he’s a hero," said Mayor Justin Elicker

"No greater love hath a man or woman that they lay down their life for a friend," said Alston. "The New Haven Fire Department understands that today."

Torres Jr. and his wife are expecting their second child. And even while the department mourns, DelPrete said, "We’re still here, Call 911. We are there."

Because it was a line of duty death, the New Haven State's Attorney has asked the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to take the lead in the investigation.

