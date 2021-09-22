Organizers of New Haven motorcycle stunt show planned for Saturday warned

Mayor Justin Elicker said with no permits, the show is not sanctioned.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Last September, a motorcycle stunt show in New Haven that the city said didn't have permits to operate, drew some 10,000 people.

With that same show ready to rev up once again this Saturday, also without permits, a stern warning was delivered to organizers and spectators.

The New Haven based East Coastin' biker events business puts on shows like this nationwide. But, Elm City officials say with no permits, the show is not sanctioned.

"If you do decide to come to this event, we are prepared and we will hold you accountable," Mayor Justin Elicker said. "We have a significant police duty on this weekend."

Police will be ticketing and ordering towing of cars and making arrests, if necessary. That is in part, due to how last year's event played out.

"There was a lot of chaos and there were a lot of individuals that were not following the law, and it required police resources all over the city taking away from resources that we needed for regular calls for service and 911 responses," acting police chief Renee Dominguez said.

The East Coastin' organizer says he tried numerous times getting the proper permitting done, but got the run around at City Hall.

Elicker recently called him to ask why he was moving forward with the event.

"I said I’m willing to go down whatever avenue you guys need me to go down, like whatever the permits cost whatever it is let’s do this the right way," Gabe Canestri, of East Coastin', who grew up in New Haven told FOX61

That's not true, according to the police chief. However, the organizers are still moving forward with Saturday's planned event.

"We are prepared to yes, stop the event on Saturday," Dominguez added.

Police will be watching the crowds closely. But at least one business along Forbes Avenue near the event site is looking forward to it.

"We have Dunkin’ Donuts right there, we have a couple of restaurants right near us you know a gas station and they are they’re all going to need to eat, drink, get gas," Wilson-Maturo Motors owner, Philip Maturo said.

Event organizers said the city should be confident

"We’re going to have it contained," Sal Fusco of East Coastin' added. "We’ve had this party for five years. We’ve never had an issue. Nobody’s ever really gotten hurt. No arrests have ever been made."

Dominguez says several arrest warrants were issued after last year's event, though.

In addition to the lack of a permit and insurance being in place, police were hoping they wouldn't have to have officers working overtime Saturday. That's just a day after the funeral for officer Joshua Castellano.

