New Haven Police Capt. Duff, shot in 2019, retires from force

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department Monday honored the retirement of a Captain who almost did not have the opportunity to retire.

"Attention all units, the New Haven Police Department wishes a fond farewell to Captain. Anthony Duff on his retirement," a dispatcher said.

25 years of dedicated service to the City of New Haven officially ended at about 2 PM and Duff says he is looking forward to retirement.

"I grew up in the rural South and from probably about the age of 12, I’ve always worked in addition to going to school," Duff said.

The only time he was out of work from that young age was when he nearly died after being shot running to the aid of another shooting victim in August 2019.

"There were people going back to the night that I was injured who went above and beyond to save my life," Duff said. "Officers, medical personnel, hospital staff."

And 10 days after he went into the hospital, Duff received a reception much like he did Monday as he walked out of Yale-New Haven Hospital to begin his recovery.

"It’s a moment that I will not forget, and I will always cherish," Duff said.

"One of the proudest days of in law-enforcement was when he came out of the hospital and we all marched out with him together and the amount of community support, police support, everything else," said Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez best summed up Captain Duff’s 25 years here on duty.

"It’s a man who never has a bad day and if he does, we don’t know," said Dominguez. "He always is happy. He always sees the glass half full.

And she says when he chose to return to the police department rather than retire after his brush with death, it meant the world.

"It’s inspiring," she said. "It’s a call to what it means to be to be a police officer."

"We all wish you the best of luck, Captain Duff. You are officially a signal 13," said the dispatcher, meaning Duff is officially out of service.

