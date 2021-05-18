New Haven shooting kills 1, police say it was an isolated incident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person early Tuesday morning.
Officials have closed a parking lot in the area of Orchard and George streets in New Haven and are re-routing traffic as they investigate the shooting.
FOX61 has a crew on scene and has learned one male is dead following the incident.
Police sources confirm the incident was a homicide. The shooting appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.
A marker was placed under a vehicle still parked in the lot.
A woman whose car is stuck in the area of the crime scene said she could see a body bag.
Officials have been on scene since approximately 5 a.m. after a shot spotter alert.
Police say they expect to be there for several more hours. Additional information was not immediately available.
A spokesperson for New Haven PD is en route to the scene. FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police.
