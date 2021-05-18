New Haven shooting kills 1, police say it was an isolated incident

FOX61 has a crew on scene and has learned one male is dead following the incident. Police sources confirm it was a homicide.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person early Tuesday morning.

Officials have closed a parking lot in the area of Orchard and George streets in New Haven and are re-routing traffic as they investigate the shooting.

FOX61 has a crew on scene and has learned one male is dead following the incident.

Police sources confirm the incident was a homicide. The shooting appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.

A marker was placed under a vehicle still parked in the lot.

A woman whose car is stuck in the area of the crime scene said she could see a body bag.

Officials have been on scene since approximately 5 a.m. after a shot spotter alert.

Police say they expect to be there for several more hours. Additional information was not immediately available.

A spokesperson for New Haven PD is en route to the scene. FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police.

Investigation stretches from a parking lot on Orchard St. across George St. crime scene markers can be seen in the parking lot. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/zAD5k1ZY40 — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) May 18, 2021

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.