New London officer dragged by fleeing suspect: police

Police said the vehicle was later found by a Groton Town police officer which led the suspect to flee on foot to I-95

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A New London officer is recovering after police said he was dragged down the road by a suspect's car.

Police said officers were called to the area of Westomere Terrace and Montauk Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on the report of a "suspicious event" involving two people in a white vehicle.

While at the scene, officers spoke with 25-year-old Kyndrel Dawson of Willimantic and 20-year-old Diamond English of New London.

Police said English initially gave officers a different name and date of birth due to an active family violence protective order that Dawson was allegedly violating.

Police said when they attempted to have Dawson leave the vehicle, he instead accelerated rapidly, dragging an officer the length of Westomere Terrace onto Montauk Avenue where the officer then fell to the pavement.

A description of the vehicle was broadcast out to area departments and it was later found by a Groton Town police officer.

Officials said Dawson fled on foot along I-95.

The Connecticut State Police, Groton Town, Groton City, and Ledyard Police Departments assisted the New London Police Department in the search for Dawson, who was later apprehended.

Police said the officer who was dragged sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Dawson was charged with

Violation of a Protective Order

Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Assault on a Police Officer

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Interfering with Police / Resisting Arrest

Reckless Driving

Dawson was held on a $250,000 bond.

English was charged with

Criminal Impersonation

Interfering with police.

English is currently held on a $25,000 bond.

