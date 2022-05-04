Colchester crash leaves one dead

The driver hit a guardrail and crossed back over the road hitting another car head on.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — One man is dead after a crash on Route 16 Tuesday evening according to State Police.

Officials said Robert Morse, 51, of Jewett City, was driving east on Route 16, Middletown Road around 6:15 p.m. in Colchester when he struck a guard rail on the right shoulder. His car then traveled into the westbound lane hitting the other vehicle head-on.

Morse was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Troop K in Colchester at (860) 465-5400.

