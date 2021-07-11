New London police investigate non-fatal shooting

Officers found a man shot in the yard with non-life threatening injuries.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are currently investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened earlier Saturday.

New London police say they responded to a call at around 1:15 a.m. about a suspicious male in a backyard off of Vauxhall Street.

Officers found a man shot in the yard and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial hospital and then transferred to Yale NH hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident does not appear to be a random act.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and and anyone with information is urged to call New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be sent by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411)

This is an ongoing investigation.

