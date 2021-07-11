One dead, one injured in shooting Bridgeport at restaurant

A 54-year-old Stratford man died at the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — One man is dead and another injured in an early morning shooting in Bridgeport Sunday.

At 12:55 a.m. Bridgeport Police were called to the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Harral Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation and callers reporting of two people shot inside the Copa Restaurant.

Police said when they arrived, officers found two parties suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital. One of the victims, a 54-year-old Stratford man, later died at the hospital. The second victim, a 30-year-old Bridgeport man, is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The intersection of Lexington Avenue and Harral Avenue was expected to be closed to thru traffic, reopening late in the morning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

