Norwalk police investigate shooting incident on West Main Street that killed cat

Shots were fired the night of June 13 near a residential building.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting incident that killed a cat in Norwalk on Sunday.

Norwalk Police received a 911 call around 11:16 p.m. Sunday night of multiple gunshots being heard near a residential building on West Main Street.

Police said one of the gunshots went through a window and into a residence, killing a cat.

Once at the scene, officers learned a vehicle was heard screeching its tires and leaving the area quickly.

Police said the Detective Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation, looking into the possible connection to other recent incidents involving shots fired.

Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police Department told FOX61 the cat was the only victim, and no other details into the ongoing investigation were immediately available.

The Norwalk Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Collins at 203-854-3191 or by email at bcollins@norwalkct.org.

